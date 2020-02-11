|
Lois Hoover
York - Lois J. Hoover, 90, of York, died on February 10, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Richard D. Hoover. Born in Harrisburg, on December 19, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Mildred (Etter) Smiley.
Lois was a graduate of Lemoyne High School and received her B.S. from Wilson College in Chambersburg. She was a legal secretary for Uehlein, Cunningham and Machanic.
She was a Faith Bible Fellowship Church, the Gideon's Auxiliary, 2nd Baptist Church, Newton Falls, MA and taught Sunday school for over 50 years.
She is survived by a sister, Wilma Epler of Elizabethtown and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York with a viewing from 2:30 until 3:00 pm.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020