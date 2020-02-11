Services
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Hoover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Hoover


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Hoover Obituary
Lois Hoover

York - Lois J. Hoover, 90, of York, died on February 10, 2020 at Normandie Ridge. She was the wife of the late Richard D. Hoover. Born in Harrisburg, on December 19, 1929, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Mildred (Etter) Smiley.

Lois was a graduate of Lemoyne High School and received her B.S. from Wilson College in Chambersburg. She was a legal secretary for Uehlein, Cunningham and Machanic.

She was a Faith Bible Fellowship Church, the Gideon's Auxiliary, 2nd Baptist Church, Newton Falls, MA and taught Sunday school for over 50 years.

She is survived by a sister, Wilma Epler of Elizabethtown and nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York with a viewing from 2:30 until 3:00 pm.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Etzweiler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -