Lois J. Jacobs
Dover - Lois J. Jacobs, 87, entered into rest at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Jacobs.
Born January 5, 1933 in Dover, Lois was a daughter of the late Curvin and Irene (Quickel) Howard.
She graduated from Dover Area High School in 1950 and from York Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.
Lois worked as a registered nurse for York Hospital for 42 years, most of them in the recovery room.
She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Dover and volunteered for the Dover Food Bank(now New Hope Ministries). Lois enjoyed tole painting, making many beautiful gifts for friends and family, she also crocheted, knitted and painted ceramics. In recent years, she loved gardening, crossword puzzles and Sudoku and looked forward to playing cards and Scrabble with her sisters every week.
Lois is survived by her daughter, Kimberly J. Lentz and husband, Mark of York; her son, Eric C. Jacobs, and wife, Rhonda L. of Royse City, TX; four grandchildren, Cody, Alec, Derek, and Megan Borigo; two step-grandchildren, Mark Perez and Rachel Kohles; seven great grandchildren, Everett and Olivia Borigo, Savanna, Chrastin and Gabby Perez and Skylar and Starlet Kohles; three brothers, Ronald Howard, Curvin Howard Jr., James Howard; and four sisters, Joanne Wintermyer, Nancy Murphy, Judith Merkert and Karen Krout. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Stambaugh and Spurgeon Howard.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lois' funeral at 10:30 a.m. and the viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Bridgeway Community Church, 255 Reynolds Mil Rd., York. Burial will follow in Suburban Memorial Gardens, Dover. Officiating will be Pastor David B. MacKenzie. For everyone's health and safety, masks will be required for those in attendance.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Ministries, 62 N. Main St., Dover, PA 17315.
Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com
to share condolences with the family.