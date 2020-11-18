1/1
Lois J. Speicher
Lois J. Speicher

York - Lois J. (Young) Speicher, 87, died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy.

She was the wife of the late Alvin Wilfred Speicher.

Lois was born in Wrightsville, PA on June 15, 1933, daughter of the late Paul Raymond and Mabel Edna (Leiphart) Young.

Lois is survived by three sons, Alvin L. Speicher and his wife, Debby of Jacksonville, FL, Timothy D. Speicher of York, and Kim R. Speicher and his wife, Kathy of York; her daughter, Jeanne M. Wambaugh and her husband, John of Austin, PA; seven grandchildren, A. Wayne Speicher, Skyler Speicher, Clifton Wissing, Mattie Wissing, Weston Speicher, Erika Lutkins, and Emily Wambaugh; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Loretta Young, Ozetta McGuckin, and Betty Daugherty.

To honor Lois' wishes, a private family graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
