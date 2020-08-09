1/1
Lois M. Boll
1920 - 2020
Lois M. Boll

York - Lois M. Boll, 100, entered into rest Monday, August 3, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Charles C. Boll.

A private service will held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with Rev. Stanley Reep officiating. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.

Mrs. Boll was born April 30, 1920, in Howard, Pa, a daughter of the late William M. Gates and Ethel P. (Leathers) Gates. She was a graduate of Howard High School in Centre County and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for over 70 years. Mrs. Boll was a beautician before she became a mother and homemaker. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, listening to music and reading.

Lois is survived by her children; Pamela Rutledge and her husband Carroll, William Boll and his wife Susan; grandchildren Becky Markel and her husband Jason, Cheyenne Boll, Heather Boll and Emily Rutledge; four great grandchildren and a sister Patricia Houpt.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Faye Gates, Bette Kellerman, Virginia Schneider, Ruth Graffius, and a brother, Richard Gates.

In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church's Food Pantry, 25 W. Springettsbury Ave, York, PA 17403.






Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 9, 2020.
