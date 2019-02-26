|
Lois M. Kravontka
York - Lois M. (Markel) Kravontka, 74, of York, died Saturday February 23, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of Thomas L. Kravontka with whom she celebrated 20 years of marriage on January 10th.
Lois was born on July 8, 1944 in Codorus Township, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Arlene M. (Bortner) Markel.
Following cremation, services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In addition to her husband Thomas, she is survived by a granddaughter Chelsey Farmer Moats; a great grandson Ivan Moats, both of Red Lion; a sister Shirley A. Wolfgang of York; and two brothers, Ken L. Markel of Seven Valleys and Gordon L. Markel of York; and several other loved ones. She was preceded in death by a son Stacy Farmer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 314 Good Dr , Lancaster, PA 17603.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019