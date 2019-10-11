|
Lois M. Markel
West York - Lois M. "Dolly" Markel, age 85, of West York, died at 11:35 PM Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of William L. Markel.
Born August 2, 1934 in York County, the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Helen C. (Bushey) Leppo, she was retired as President of the Credit Bureau of York. A 1952 graduate of West York High School, she served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War, and then graduated from Thompson Business School. She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church; the Viking Athletic Association; and West York Post 8951 Auxiliary, where she had been a member of the Board of Directors.
In addition to her husband of 62 years, Mrs. Markel is survived by a son, Mitchell S. Markel, and his wife Lori of York; three grandchildren, Carley Giannini, and her husband Matt, Sean Markel, and his wife Lauren, and Connor Markel; two great grandchildren, Victoria and Gemma Giannini; and a brother, Arthur L. "Sonny" Leppo, Jr., of Dover.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York, with her Pastors, The Rev. Paul W. Gausmann and The Rev. Sara A. Gausmann officiating. Visitation will be 9:30-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Saint Paul's Wolf's Church Cemetery, with military rites presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA Spay and Neuter Clinic, 3159 North Susquehanna Trail, York, PA 17406 or to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, Church Road, York, PA 17408.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019