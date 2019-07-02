|
|
Lois Mae Keagel
York - Lois Mae Keagel, 91, entered into rest at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Rest Haven - York. She was the wife of the late John R. "Jack" Keagel.
Born August 31, 1927 in Cly, Lois was a daughter of the late Viola M. (Beinhower) Hollinger and step-daughter of the late Curtis Hollinger.
She graduated from New Cumberland High School. Lois was a homemaker who also worked in the office of the family business, Beverage Transportation in Thomasville.
She was a member of Market Square Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg.
Lois is survived by a daughter, Janys M. Kercher and husband, Terry of Dover; two sons, John T. Keagel and wife, Sue of York and Jeffrey L. Keagel and wife, Barb of Cly; five grandchildren, Leah Frey, Allison Keagel, Michael Keagel, Kevin Kercher and Mark Keagel; and five great grandchildren.
Following cremation, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Paddletown Cemetery, Church & Rabbit Slide Roads, Newberrytown. Officiating will be her pastor, the Rev. Thomas Sweet. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or Market Square Presbyterian Church Deacon's Fund, 20 S. 2nd St., Harrisburg, PA 17101.
www.emigfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 2, 2019