Lois Marie Gibbs
York - Lois Marie Gibbs of York, 95, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Normandie Ridge.
She was the wife of the late Charles Adams and the late Richard Gibbs.
Lois was born in York on December 11, 1924, daughter of the late Harry and Marie Goodling.
Lois graduated from North York High School and attended Lebanon Valley College. She was a former employee with York Hospital. Lois attended Trinity United Church of Christ.
She is survived by a son, David Ness of York; daughter, Caryn N. Sallade and her husband, Robert S. Sallade of York; and a grandson, Matthew Sallade of York.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, with Pastor John W. Bell officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Private burial will be held at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020