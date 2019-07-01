|
|
Lois R. Theophel
Lancaster, formerly of New Park, PA - LOIS R. THEOPHEL, 96 of Lancaster, formerly of New Park, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 in Lancaster General Hospital. She had been a resident of Calvary Homes of Lancaster since 2002. Lois was the wife of William H. Theophel who died on April 13, 2000; they had shared 54 years of marriage. Born on September 17, 1922, she was a daughter of the late J. Robert and Marian (Neely) Reed. Born and raised in Airville, PA, she graduated from the former Lower Chanceford High School in 1940. She received her B.S. in Elementary Education in 1944 from Millersville State Teachers College, Millersville, PA.
Lois was a teacher for 32 years with most of them in the South Eastern School District in York County. She was a lifelong member of Chanceford Presbyterian Church where she helped with the annual turkey suppers for many years, was a former Sunday School teacher and a member of the Eight O'clock Circle. She loved entertaining family and friends; her interests included growing and arranging flowers, cooking and making crafts.
Lois is survived by: two daughters-Jane T. Brown (Peter) of Lancaster, PA and Lois Ann Charles (Bill) of Lancaster, PA; two granddaughters-Lauren E. Charles and Ann K. Charles; a grandson, Erick M. Brown and a sister, Lena R. Lansinger of New Holland, PA. She was preceded in death by her brother, William N. Reed.
Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed immediately with the celebration of life services at Chanceford Presbyterian Church, 1784 Woodbine Road, Airville, PA. Services will be officiated by her pastor, Reverend Beth Appel. In lieu of flowers, her family would appreciate memorial contributions to: Chanceford Presbyterian Church or Chanceford Cemetery Association, 1784 Woodbine Road, Airville, PA 17302.
Her family wishes to thank the staff of Calvary Homes for all the loving care they gave Lois. For directions and/or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 1, 2019