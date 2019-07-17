|
Lois V. Hoke
York New Salem - Lois V. (Hoffman) Hoke, 87, died July 15, 2019 at Manor Care South. She was the wife of the late Harry H. Hoke, Jr.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Jacob's Union Cemetery, East George Street, York New Salem, with Rev. Lisa Hair, officiating. There will be no viewing. The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, is in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Hoke was born in York New Salem on January 14, 1932 and was a daughter of the late Ernest G. and Fannie Mae (Rohrbaugh) Hoffman.
She was a homemaker for most of her life and had worked as a seamstress at Standard Shirt and Umberger's for several years. She also babysat for many families in the York New Salem community.
Lois was a lifelong member of St. Jacob's United Church of Christ in York New Salem, where she taught Sunday School for over 51 years and was the custodian for the church for over 39 years. She also was a member of the former Lioness Club of York New Salem.
She is survived by a son, James E. Hoke and his wife, Rebecca of Mt. Wolf; two grandchildren, Colton James Hoke and Amanda Paige Hoke. She was predeceased by siblings, Lester E. Hoffman, Edward P. Hoffman, Naomi J. Emig, Jennie A. Sheridan, Paul R. Hoffman, Glenn R. Hoffman, Esther R. Lauer, Fannie M. Becker, E. June Moore and E. Spurgeon Hoffman.
The family request no flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 111, York New Salem PA 17371.
Condolences may be shared at geiple.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 17, 2019