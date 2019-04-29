|
Lola Hamm
Gettysburg - Lola M. (McPherson) Hamm, also known to many as Mac, 90 of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital in the company of her family. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Melvin Thomas Hamm who passed away in 1993; together they shared 43 years of marriage.
Born May 4, 1928 in Red Lion, she was a daughter of the late Edward S. and Mary L. (Burk) McPherson.
Lola was a graduate of the York Hospital School of Nursing and enjoyed a long career as a Registered Nurse. She served as the Director of Nursing at the Gettysburg Lutheran Home and was a Treatment Supervisor at the South Mountain Restoration Center. Lola also earned a Bachelors of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Sheperd College in West Virginia.
Lola was active in Faith United Church of Christ in the Littlestown area for many years and taught Sunday school and assisted with the day care facility. She was also active in various organizations as a volunteer, including the local chapter of the Association of Retired Persons and the .
Lola was an avid bird watcher and loved to visit natural parks and refuges. She traveled with her husband and later with friends to locations in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Caribbean. Lola also enjoyed knitting, reading, gardening, walking, and spending time outdoors.
Lola is survived by her sons, M. Thomas Hamm, II and his wife Lenora of Frederick, MD, Timothy Hamm and his wife Sharon of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Alexander Hamm of Gettysburg, Benjamin Hamm of Gettysburg, Elizabeth Myles of Mesa, AZ, Kathryn Hamm of Baltimore MD, and Robert Hamm of Seattle, WA. Lola is also survived by six great grandchildren and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Lola was preceded in death by her siblings, Bertha McPherson, Harry McPherson, Margaret Stabley, and Frieda Gouker.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Lola will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at SpiriTrust Lutheran the Village at Gettysburg, 1075 Old Harrisburg Rd., Gettysburg, PA, 17325. A time to share memories with the family will be on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the Lutheran Home. Burial will be in St. Jacob's Stone Church Cemetery, Glenville at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to the Adams County SPCA in lieu of flowers.
To share memories of Lola M. (McPherson) Hamm and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019