Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
Lola May Beck


1941 - 2019
Lola May Beck Obituary
Lola May Beck

Red Lion - Lola May Beck, 78, of Red Lion died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the wife of John "Butch" Beck. They celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on December 3, 2019.

Born September 17, 1941 in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Dorothy "Dot" (Woodside) Erb.

Lola was employed at several auto dealership in York County and most recently worked for Apple Automotive Group.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, volunteering at the polls on Election Day and, watching NFL football and Nascar races.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 3 daughters, Lola Warner of Dover, Joyce Hess of York, and Jayne and her husband, Joel Snyder of York; 3 grandsons, Neil Warner, Matthew Warner, and Kyle and his wife, Kayla Hess; and 3 great grandsons, Jayden, Bentley, and Braxtyn Hess. She was preceded in death by her sister, Janice "Janney" Kizina.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
