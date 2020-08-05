1/1
Rev. Loma J. Martin-James
Rev. Loma J. Martin-James

York - The Reverend Loma Jenette Martin-James passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. She was 85.

Born and raised in York, Rev. James was ordained a minister in the African Methodist Episcopal church in 1988, serving as Pastor at St. Peter's AME Church in Shippensburg, Pa., the Mount Zion AME Church in Columbia, Pa., and the St. Paul AME Church in Oberlin, Pa. She was also an Assistant Pastor at Bethel AME in Ardmore, Pa. and at the Monumental AME Church in Steelton, Pa.

A retired state worker, Reverend James was the mother of three sons—Ron Martin of York, Neil Martin of Charlotte, North Carolina, and the late Alphonso Martin of York. She has six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents, the late James J Martin and Mary O. Martin of York, sisters Shirley Riley and Virginia Rhoades of York, Dorthy Sawyer, and brothers the Rev. William Sawyer of Washington DC and Jesse Martin of York. She is survived by a sister, Olivia Brown of York.

Reverend James was a 1953 graduate of William Penn Senior High School and later received a master's degree in Human Services from Lincoln University, and studied at York College and the Lancaster Bible Institute.

Reverend James was a longtime member of Bethel AME in York and this is where the public viewing will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9AM - 10:30AM at Bethel AME Church, 350 W. Princess St., York PA 17401 a Celebration of Life Service will be private. Masks are required in compliance with Covid-19. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.

Boulding Mortuary Inc. is handling arrangements.

bouldingmortuaryinc.com






Published in York Daily Record on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Bethel AME Church
Funeral services provided by
Boulding Mortuary Inc
471 Madison Ave
York, PA 17404
(717) 843-2121
