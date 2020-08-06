1/1
Lonnie K. Anderson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lonnie K. Anderson

Etters - Lonnie K. Anderson, entered into Heaven on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 8:05 pm at his residence with family by his side, at the age of 75. He is the husband of Cathy F. (Troup) Anderson of Etters, and the son of the late J. Wilbur and Bessie (Mundis) Anderson, and his late step mother, Helen (Rexroth) Anderson.

He has two children, Kathy S. Martin and Marc S. Anderson, 3 brothers and two sisters.

Viewing will be on Mon., Aug. 10th from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Service will begin at 11 am, with his pastor, Craig M. Riggall officiating. Burial will be at Winterstown EV Cemetery.

To read the full obit for Lonnie please visit:

www.BurgFuneralHome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
10
Service
11:00 AM
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burg Funeral Home, Inc.
134 W. Broadway
Red Lion, PA 17356
717-244-4567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved