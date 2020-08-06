Lonnie K. AndersonEtters - Lonnie K. Anderson, entered into Heaven on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 8:05 pm at his residence with family by his side, at the age of 75. He is the husband of Cathy F. (Troup) Anderson of Etters, and the son of the late J. Wilbur and Bessie (Mundis) Anderson, and his late step mother, Helen (Rexroth) Anderson.He has two children, Kathy S. Martin and Marc S. Anderson, 3 brothers and two sisters.Viewing will be on Mon., Aug. 10th from 10-11 am at Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion. Service will begin at 11 am, with his pastor, Craig M. Riggall officiating. Burial will be at Winterstown EV Cemetery.To read the full obit for Lonnie please visit: