Lonny Darll Eisenhuth


1946 - 2019
Lonny Darll Eisenhuth Obituary
Lonny Darll Eisenhuth

Thomasville - Lonny Darll Eisenhuth, 73, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was the husband of Karen S. (Klinger) Eisenhuth, to whom he was married for 45 years.

Born on January 21, 1946 in Bellefonte, he was a son of the late Darll I. and Anna Mae (Wagner) Eisenhuth. Lonny worked at Roundtop Mountain Resort in maintenance until his retirement in 2011. He enjoyed spending time hunting, fishing, playing cards and golfing.

Lonny is survived by a son, Lonny K. Eisenhuth and wife, Lynette; two daughters, Dawn R. Stover and Belinda S. Magilligan; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and a sister, Connie Sasserman. He is preceded in death by a son, Richard W. Gregory.

Condolences can be sent on Heffnercare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
