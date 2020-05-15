Services
Lonny L. Gohn Sr.


1940 - 2020
Lonny L. Gohn Sr. Obituary
Lonny L. Gohn, Sr.

Camp Hill - Lonny L. Gohn Sr. of Camp Hill, passed peacefully Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He retired as the Sales Manager at R.J. Reynolds. Lonny was a man who was dedicated to his lovely wife, family and friends. He loved working with little league baseball, and bowling at which he was quite proficient.

Born on September 18, 1940 in Red Lion, he was the son of Charles and Gladys Gohn.

In addition to his wife, Joan M. Gohn, he is survived by his son, Lonny Jr. and wife Gwen K. Gohn of Hummelstown, daughter in-law, Lois J. Gohn of Mechanicsburg, grandson, Zachary R. and wife, Nicole Gohn of York Springs, Grandson, Nicholas J. Gohn of Mechanicsburg, and a great granddaughter. Lonny was preceded in death by son, Joseph M. Gohn.

A private service will be held at the discretion of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 3435 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. To send messages of condolence, please visit www.parthemore.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020
