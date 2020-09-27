Lonny L. KnisleyYork - Lonny L. Knisley, 78, entered into rest Thursday September 24, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Louella V. (Reichard) Knisley for 57 years.Services will be private. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.Mr. Knisley was born June 19, 1942 in Wrightsville, a son of the late John and Mary (Graham) Knisley. He had been employed at Capway.Lonny is survived by his wife; a daughter Jody Bair; close family friend William Knaper; grandchildren Amanda Bair, Travis Stein; great-grandchildren Khirie Bair, Keaoni Bair, Kamille Bair, Austyn Stein; brother and sisters Stuart Knisley, Mary Ellen Smith, Pauline Cassiday; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son Lonny Knisley, Jr.; and brothers and sisters William Knisley, Dave Knisley, Phyllis Miller, Lois Mimnall.Memorial contributions may be made to Wellspan York Cancer Center 25 Monument Road, York, PA 17403.