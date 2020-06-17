Lonny R. Umphred
York Haven -
Lonny R. Umphred, 73, of York Haven, passed away at 4:00 AM, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home in Shrewsbury. He was the husband of Judith (Heiserman) Umphred whom he married 37 years ago on February 27, 1983.
Lonny was born November 21, 1946, in York and was the son of the late Robert and Esther (Krone) Umphred. He was employed by York Borg Warner, later, York International in York for over 38 years before retiring. He was a former member of the Goldsboro Firemans Club.
In addition to his wife, Judith, Lonny is survived by his step-son, Jeffrey Ray and his companion Nicole Curtis of York; his step-daughters, Crystal Frey and her husband Todd of Manchester, PA, Lori See and her husband Jason of St. Petersburg, FL; his son, Lonny Scott Umphred of Duncannon, PA; his daughters, Cindi Kutruff and her husband Jamie of Halifax, PA and Leisa Sims and her husband Donald of Duncannon, PA; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandson and one special girl who loved her pap, and his brother Larry Umphred of Etters, PA. Lonny was preceded in death by his brothers, Dale, Bobby and Jeff and his sister, Wanda Pagze.
Services and burial for Lonny will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the York County SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.
To share memories of Lonny please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.