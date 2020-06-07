Lora J. Stone



On Thursday , June 4, 2020 , Lora J. Stone "My Bride" and loving mother to everyone, went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with her son, Richard. She was 56.



Lora was born October 4th 1963 in York , PA. She was a 1981 graduate of Dallastown High School. She worked for RSI Hardware in Brogue.



Lora was the loving wife of Sean P. Stone, the greatest mother ever to her late son Richard L. Morgan II, Christopher R. Stone, Elizabeth A. Younger, Nicholas H. Hockstad, and Robert Chaney.



Lora was a loving individual who expressed her love through words but even louder actions. She carried in her soul a fierce love for her family, friends, pets, and strangers alike. Lora loved taking care of her dogs, decorating and designing her house, and gardening. She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Lora was also very proud to have been the president for Red Lion High School ice hockey club in 2000. She had a skill for turning any group of people into a family even if not related.



Lora passed away from complications due to a couple of heart attacks but her real cause of death was a broken heart that started after the loss of her son in March of 2017. She loved Sean, all of her family, and friends so much, but just could not stand to be away from her son one more day. Fly free, Babe.



There will be a celebration of life event disclosed by the family shortly. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to Not One More York Chapter in remembrance of her son, Richard L. Morgan II.









