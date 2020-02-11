|
Lorena "Lori" (McDonald) Millar
York - Lorena "Lori" (McDonald) Millar, 57, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home. Lori, born February 16, 1962, was the daughter of Edward M. & Dorothy R. McDonald. She graduated from York Vo-Tech in 1980 through their Nursing Assistant Program. Predeceased by her father, Edward, Lori is survived by her mother Dot McDonald of York; her son Troy Winters and his fiance Stacia Baum of York; her son Matthew Winters of Allentown; her sister Missy and husband Rob Stuart, nephew and niece Peyton & Piper Stuart of York; and her ex-husband Tony Millar of Hanover. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to all the staff at Colonial Manor for the love and compassionate care Lori received during her time there. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Aldersgate UMC in the spring and her ashes will be buried in the church's Memorial Garden with her father's. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Aldersgate UMC, 397 Tyler Run Road, York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020