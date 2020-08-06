Loressa Paulina McClain
Norwalk, OH - Loressa Paulina McClain, 95, of Norwalk Ohio, entered heaven peacefully August 3, 2020, at Gaymont Care Facility.
She was born to the late Mark and Alice Adams, of County Line PA. Loressa graduated from Line Mountain High School in 1942.
She married the late Rev. James E. McClain, Sr. on June 19, 1943 and began a life of ministry in churches serving at Paxton PA., North Wildwood, NJ, Perkasie, York and Lykens, PA. A gifted pianist and vocalist, Loressa assisted in ministry teaching God's Word living an exemplary Christian life. Through the years she helped supplement the family income working at the Hershey Chocolate factory, Botany 500 Clothing Mfg., and Children's Clothing. An accomplished seamstress, she enjoyed tatting, knitting, crocheting, and dressmaking. She enjoyed serving as a volunteer at Fisher Titus Hospital, playing piano, singing in the choir, and participating in the bell choir at church.
Loressa is survived by a brother, Arden Adams, of Meyerstown, PA; children, Andrea (Rex) Furman, of Lancaster CA, Vivian (Douglas) Merriman, of Ringwood, NJ, and James (Janice) E. McClain, Jr., of Norwalk, OH. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Loressa was preceded in death by her loving husband in 1991.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 during the morning service at 10:15 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Benedict Ave. Norwalk, OH. A graveside committal is planned at Pomfret Manor cemetery in Sunbury, PA. on Saturday, August 29 at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Calvary Baptist Church 250 Benedict Avenue Norwalk, Oh. 44857.
.