Loretta E. "Lori" Coberly
1979 - 2020
Loretta "Lori" E. Coberly, 41, of West York, passed away at 10:11 AM, Saturday, July 4, 2020, at West Shore Hospital in Mechanicsburg, PA.

Lori was born February 10, 1979 in Harrisburg and was the daughter of Patrick and Angela (Salerno) Lahr of Mount Wolf.

In addition to her parents, Lori is survived by her son, Keagan Cortes and her brother, Steven Coberly of Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Alyssa Walker.

Services and burial for Lori will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.

To share memories of Lori please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com.






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
