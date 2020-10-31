1/1
Loretta E. Royer
Loretta E. Royer

Mechanicsburg - Loretta E. Royer, 96, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg, PA after a brief illness.

She was born November 25, 1923 in West York, PA to the late John and Della (Smith) Bowser.

She graduated from West York High School, class of 1941 and graduated from Rosenfield's School of Beauty, York, PA. She was employed as a beautician in the York area, and eventually opened her own beauty shop - LorBet Beauty Salon.

Loretta traveled by train alone to Los Angeles, California where she married the late James L Royer, June 30, 1945, when he was stationed in the Army Air Corps. They were married for 60 years until his death in 2006.

Loretta was a member of West Shore Baptist Church and an honorary member of West Shore Country Club. During her life she loved spending time with her family, golfing, needlework, Bridge, and wintering at their home in Stuart, FL. In recent years, she found peace and comfort in singing and listening to favorite hymns. She had a joy and light surrounding her that blessed everyone in her presence. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Ken, Roy, Carl and John Bowser.

She is survived by her son, James L. Royer, Jr. (Cynthia) of Harrisburg; daughter, Cathy E. Royer of Harrisburg: 4 grandchildren, Sara Matthews (Bruce) of Harrisburg, Erin Royer of York, David Royer of Enola, and Mark Bartakovits of Middletown; and six great-grandchildren.

A private inurnment will take place in Rolling Green Cemetery, Camp Hill. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Derry Presbyterian Church, 248 E. Derry Rd, Hershey, PA 17033 with Rev. Dr. Marie L. Buffaloe officiating. The memorial service will also be livestreamed at derrypres.org beginning at 11:50 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central PA Food Bank, https://www.centralpafoodbank.org/ or Bethesda Mission, https://www.bethesdamission.org/

Parthemore Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Bridge Street, New Cumberland is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.




Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
