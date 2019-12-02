|
Loretta I. Landis
Seven Valleys - Loretta I. (Kopp) Landis, 85, died Sunday December 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Daniel M. Landis.
Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at St. Jacob's United Church of Christ, 100 East George Street, York New Salem, with her pastor the Rev. Rick Stuempfle officiating. A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Wednesday at the church. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Mt. Prospect Cemetery, Seven Valleys.
Mrs. Landis was born on March 26, 1934 in Seven Valleys and was a daughter of the late J. Elwood and Ada M. (Meckley) Kopp.
She was employed as a shipping clerk with the former Seven Valleys Garment Company and was a babysitter to many children in her home for many years. She enjoyed playing cards in several local card clubs, vacationing with her family at the beach, where she went fishing and boating. She also loved spending time, traveling and going everywhere with her late husband.
She was a member of St. Jacob's United Church of Christ, York New Salem.
Loretta leaves a daughter, Tina M. Stiles and her husband William H. II of Seven Valleys; two sons, Douglas L. Landis and his wife Kathy of Yoe, and Gary L. Landis of Seven Valleys; six grandchildren, Lacey M. Querry and husband Thomas, Bradley J. Landis and wife Sadie, Brent D. Landis and wife Megan, Zachary W. Stiles and wife Ashlee, Kaitlin M. Stiles, and Tyler W. Stiles and wife Nikki; six great-grandchildren Chloe, Addisyn, Jayson, Makennah, Harper and Kinsley; and a sister Deloris M. Gladfelter of Seven Valleys. She was predeceased by a sister Gladys M. Bailey.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jacob's UCC Early Learning Center, PO Box 111, York New Salem, PA 17371.
The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main Street, Glen Rock is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be shared at geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019