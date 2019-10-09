|
Loretta M. O'Brien
Dover - Loretta M. (Gross) O'Brien, 93, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Providence Place in Dover after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Loretta was born April 23, 1926, in York, the daughter of the late James E. and Loretta M. (Lambert) O'Brien.
Loretta grew up in York City, and graduated from York High in 1943. In 1946, she married Stanley Gross and lived in Manchester for over 35 years. She remarried in 1986 to Paul O'Brien, and enjoyed 25 years of marriage with him in York. Loretta retired in 1998 from the Northeastern School District after 29 years as Business Manager, and was a member of the School Business Officials Association, Pilot Club, York Little Theater, Investment Club, Outdoor Country Club, several card clubs, and she was an AARP volunteer. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling the world with Paul, trips to their condo in Myrtle Beach, SC, learning to play golf, bridge, cribbage and oil painting.
Loretta is survived by a daughter, Barbara "Bobbi" Gorman and her husband Roger of Dover, two sons, George Gross of FL, and Stanley Gross of Evans City, two stepsons, Dennis O'Brien of MT, and Paul O'Brien of WI, seven grandchildren, Devon Gorman, Yvonne Gross, Georgia Buth, Matthew Gross, Andy Gross, Benjamin Gross and Theodore Gross, and five step grandchildren, Susan O'Brien, Emily O'Brien, Kathleen O'Brien, Kevin O'Brien, and Kelly O'Brien. She was predeceased by a sister, Elaine Smith.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:30 AM, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 9 N. Main St, Dover. A visitation will be held at the church from 11 AM until the time of the service. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a get together at Calvary. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of Greater PA, 2595 Interstate Dr, Ste 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Place of Dover for their care the last five years. And Grane Hospice for their comfort care of Loretta. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019