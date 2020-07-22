1/1
Loretta Myers
1940 - 2020
Loretta Myers

Hellam - Loretta J. Myers, 79, of Hellam, died on July 18, 2020 at York Hospital. Born in Pittsburgh on September 26, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Nicholas and Ruth (Maurice) Petruna.

Loretta was a member of the Red Hat Society and the Galleria Gallopers. She also attended Grace Baptist Church.

She is survived by four sons, James Myers and wife Linda of Wrightsville, Tad Myers of Hellam, Jeffrey Myers and wife Gloria of Riverside, CA, Brian Myers of Riverside, CA; seven grandchildren Brandon, Jeffrey, Jr., Justin, Jordan, Derik, Jared, and Jacob; four great grandchildren Jaxson, Jayden, Jaycee and Zay; and a sister Ruth Stallsmith of Georgia. She was preceded in death by a sister Judy Patton.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
