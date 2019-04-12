|
Lori Ann Amspacher
Shrewsbury - Lori Ann Amspacher, 49, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. Born in York, she was the daughter of Marion Esther (Brenneman) Amspacher and the late Donald William Amspacher.
She graduated from Susquehannock High School, Class of 1988. Lori worked as a Material Damage Adjuster at Erie Insurance Company with over 15 years of service. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Loganville, PA. She enjoyed spending time with family and was a proud Nani; she liked making Easter special for the family, going out to eat, visiting the beach, reminiscing and yard saling.
In addition to her mother, Lori is survived by her two children, daughter, Alicia Ann Marie Teal and her husband Jeff of Shrewsbury and son, Timothy A. Klepper and his fiancé Veronica Swingle of Manheim; 4 grandchildren Elijah, Noah, Micah, Briar; sister, Anna Mae Doyle and her husband Ralph; brother, Donnie A. Amspacher and his wife Karen; one niece and 3 nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and various aunts and uncles.
There will be a viewing on Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. 24 N. Second St., New Freedom. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Bethlehem Steltz Cemetery in Glen Rock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lori's memory to: Christ Lutheran Church; 80 S. Main St., Loganville, PA 17342.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019