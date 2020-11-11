1/1
Lori Ann Green
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lori's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lori Ann Green

Dover - Lori Ann Green, 50, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with Cancer.

Born in Hanover on August 20, 1970, Lori was the daughter of Joyce E. Werner-Ludwick and wife, Deidre of York-New Salem and Samuel D. Green and wife, Sandi of Gettysburg. She was a 1988 graduate of Spring Grove High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended York College of PA. She currently worked at AMZ Manufacturing who does specialty Coatings for parts utilized in defense and Aerospace industry. She also worked part time for OSS Urgent Care Center prior to her passing. Prior to this she worked in manufacturing at Pfaltzgraff and Harley Davidson.

She enjoyed going to the family's beach house in DE, traveling to warm places whether it was on a cruise or flying to a vacation spot. Lori loved working outside in her yard. Anyone that knew Lori knew she loved her cats.

In addition to her parents, Lori is survived by her "pride and joy" daughter, Abigail L. Link and husband, Tanner of York; her brother, Chad E. Green of Manchester; two stepsisters, Feleicia McCaulsky and husband James of Dover and Heather Wilt of Fairfield; nephew, USMC Connor J. Green and wife Ashlyn of Beaufort, SC.

The celebration of life service will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc, 2114 West Market St, York with the Rev. Scott Sager of St. David's UCC, Hanover officiating. Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 guidelines masks are required, and social distancing should be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society and or Ronald McDonald House.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Joyce,
So sorry for your loss.
Sympathies to you all,
Barb and Rich Heldibridle Jr
Barb
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved