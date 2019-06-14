|
Lori Joy (Berger) Watson
- - Lori Joy (Berger) Watson passed away on June 7th, 2019, at 8:23pm. She is survived by her husband Jacob Watson. She is preceded in death by Guy A.& Joyce A. Berger, as well as her brother Steven G. Berger. She also leaves siblings; Allan L.& Kathy Berger, Dawn J.& Brian Hedrick, Lynne E. Lewis, Kim A. Kucherer& Richard Sandlas, Guy S.& Joyce Berger, Susan E.& William Thorpe, Karen M. Koons, and friend of 40 years Janie (Bowman) Langevin, as well as many nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life at the Mount Nebo church in Delta on Monday June 17th, 2019.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 14, 2019