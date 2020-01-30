|
|
Lori L. Snider
Wellsville - Lori L. Snider (Kelsey), 60, of Wellsville, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was the wife of Sammy V.C. Snider. They had celebrated 24 years of marriage on December 9, 2019.
She was born December 9, 1959 in Williamsport, PA. The daughter of Ann L. (Long) DeWire and the late Robert C. DeWire of Dover and the late Watson R. Kelsey of Hughesville, PA. Lori graduated from Dover Area High School in 1977 and began working at the York County Magisterial District Court 19-3-10, Dillsburg in November of 1977 and retired on June 30, 2011. After her retirement she began working part-time for Carroll Township Police Department in Dillsburg as a Police Clerk until her passing.
Lori was a grandmother of two boys, Coen and Luke, who she loved beyond words. She was a sensitive, funny, kind and generous person loved by all that knew her. She was always there for her loved ones, including friends and family alike, with a smile on her face or a shoulder to cry on. Her cats meant the world to her and she would always try to help any stray that was lucky enough to come her way. She loved antiques, shopping, her family, friends, football and her favorite team was the Green Bay Packers, with whom she took a few cruises and even got to know a few personally.
Including her husband, Sammy, Lori is also survived by her son Travis R. Riley and wife, Courtney, of York; step-daughter, Jessica Snider Bemesderfer and husband, Eric of Shiremanstown; two grandsons, Coen and Luke of York; two step-grandsons, Greyson and Paxton; one step-granddaughter, Bristol of Shiremanstown, her mother, Ann L. DeWire, of Dover; one sister, Shari DeWire Snell and husband, Andrew, of Red Lion; grandmother Alice M. DeWire of Hughesville; two nieces, Jordyn and husband Taylor of Dover; Erynn and companion Trenton of York; two great nephews Finnegan and Sawyer; step-nieces and nephews, several aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends and her lifelong best friend, Kathy Heath of York.
She was preceded in death by her father, Watson R. Kelsey of Hughesville, her step-father, Robert C. DeWire of Dover; grandparents, Raymond and Ellen Long, of Muncy and Russell (Bert) A. DeWire of Hughesville, and several aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. David's E.C. Church, 2411 Oakland Rd., Dover, PA 17315. There will be a family visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Frank Miller, Sr. is officiant.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Animal Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, MD, 21105 or through their website at animalrescueinc.org in Lori's memory.
The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting with arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020