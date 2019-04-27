Resources
New Park - Lorin F. Neal, 40, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. He was the son of Linda (Manifold) Neal, formerly of New Park, and the late Larry F. Neal who passed away in October of 2015. Lorin was a truck driver for the agricultural industry.

Surviving in addition to his mother are two children, Alexzander and Liam Neal. Services and interment are private. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Lorin's memory to a . Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., Stewartstown, is assisting the family with the arrangements. HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019
