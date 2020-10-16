Lorma Bubb
York - Lorma M. (Gross) Bubb, age 93, passed away on October 14, 2020 at SpiriTrust Lutheran at Sprenkle Drive in York. She was the loving wife of the late William P. Bubb, who passed away in 2018; they shared over 61 years of marriage.
Lorma was born in Jackson Township on October 5, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Robert L. Gross and Verbie M. (Spangler) Gross. She graduated from East Berlin High School class of 1944 and worked as a secretary for Christ Lutheran Church in York for over 40 years prior to retiring. She was also a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York. She enjoyed attending the York Symphony Concerts and the Allenberry Playhouse to enjoy a show and staying for lunch, as well as traveling and collecting music boxes.
She is survived by her brothers and sister Marley Gross and his wife Gladys of Spring Grove, Nelda Shue of York and Ronald Gross and wife Jeanette of Thomasville and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers Robert L. Gross Jr. and Harry E. Gross.
Following cremation, a memorial service in celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd. York PA 17408 with Pastors Paul and Sara Gausmann officiating. Interment follow at Greenmount Cemetery in York. Family services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Rd., York PA 17408.
