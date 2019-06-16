Services
Austin Eberly Funeral Home
104 W Main St
Dallastown, PA 17313
(717) 244-5704
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
205 W. Main St.
Dallastown, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Paul's United Church of Christ
205 W. Main St.
Dallastown, PA
Red Lion - A memorial service to honor the lives of Lorna and Donald will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, June 17th at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 205 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313, with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Rodkey officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Monday, beginning at 5:30 PM until the start of the service.

The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.

To share condolences please visit www.eberlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019
