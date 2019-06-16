|
|
Lorna L. and Donald L. Huson
Red Lion - A memorial service to honor the lives of Lorna and Donald will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, June 17th at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 205 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313, with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Rodkey officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Monday, beginning at 5:30 PM until the start of the service.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 16, 2019