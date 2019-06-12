|
|
Lorna L. (Godfrey) Huson
Red Lion - Lorna L. (Godfrey) Huson, 83 of Red Lion, passed away peacefully at ManorCare - Dallastown on Sunday, June 9th. She was the beloved wife of Donald L. Huson. The couple would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on July 11th of this year.
Mrs. Huson was born in Grayden on October 10, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Myles and Erma (Kohler) Godfrey.
Lorna previously worked in the cafeteria for Dallastown Elementary School, then later for Danskin and eventually retired from Central Supply in York Hospital. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Dallastown. She loved cooking and baking for her family and friends and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren, they always brought a smile to her face.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Bradley Huson and his wife Cathy of Utica, NY and Debi Deller and her husband Mike of Red Lion. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Lisa Durbin and her husband Darin, Jodi Povec and her husband Zac, Kristy Kreidler and her husband Jason and Bryant Deller and his wife Courtney; eleven great grandchildren, Zach and his wife Katie, Danielle and Alayna Durbin, Caleb and Eden Povec, Jordan, Lily, Isaac, Kash, and Karis Kreidler, and Grayson Deller; as well as her brother, Myles Godfrey and his wife Jean. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters and two brothers.
Following cremation, a memorial service to honor Lorna's life will be held at 7:00 PM on Monday, June 17th at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 205 W. Main St., Dallastown, PA 17313, with the Rev. Dr. Christopher Rodkey officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Monday, beginning at 5:30 PM until the start of the service.
The family would like to give a special thanks and appreciation to the staff of WellSpan York Hospital and ManorCare - Dallastown for the treatment and care they have given Lorna.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ at the address listed above.
The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 12, 2019