Lorraine E. Hamm
York - Lorraine E. (Altland) Hamm passed away on Friday May 31 at Manor Care North , York after a long fight with Parkinson's. She was the wife of the late Dale R. Hamm. Lorraine was born in York, on November 9, 1939 to the late Arthur and Lura Altland. Lorraine is the oldest of five siblings, Loretta Sheffer, Barb Arvin, Andrea Badgley, and Mark Altland. Lorraine has two children Lori (Hamm) Lehman and Keith Hamm, four grandsons Philip Lehman, Patrick Lehman, William Hamm, Owen Hamm and one great granddaughter Harper Lehman.
Lorraine graduated from York High in 1957. She attended York College. She was an employee of Spring Grove School District and Dawson County Schools in Georgia where she and Dale resided from 1990-2002 before returning to York County in 2002.
Lorraine was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Lorraine loved to travel, camp with her family. She was an avid gardener. She loved to cook, and sew. She maintained picture albums throughout the years that brought her great joy.
A Visitation will be held at the Feiser Funeral Home, 302 Lincoln Way W, New Oxford, Thursday, June 13 from 6-8 PM.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on June 4, 2019