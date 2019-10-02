|
|
Lorraine Edwards
York - 01/20/1943- 09/29/2019
Heaven received an Angel today,as our mother Lorraine Edwards passed peacefully in her sleep. Lorraine is survived by her two beloved daughters Deborah Musti and Rebecca Edwards, her loving son-in-law Richard Henderson and her three loving grandchildren, Kandice Klepper, Vinnie Musti and Chance Micucci.
Lorraine also leaves behind her longtime companion Kevin Bergin. Our mother was loved by all and will be deeply missed. She was a lover of life, a friend, and all around fantastic person, her love of life and energy was contagious to all that knew her.
Mom wanted her life celebrated not mourned she loved life! In honor of her life we will be holding a "Celebration of Life" from 12 noon to 4 pm Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at York Friends Meeting House, 135 W.Philadelphia St., York, PA 17401.
If you would like to make any donations or contributions please make them to The or Hospice on behalf of Lorraine Edwards.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019