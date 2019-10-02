Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
York Friends Meeting House
135 W.Philadelphia St.
York, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Edwards


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Edwards Obituary
Lorraine Edwards

York - 01/20/1943- 09/29/2019

Heaven received an Angel today,as our mother Lorraine Edwards passed peacefully in her sleep. Lorraine is survived by her two beloved daughters Deborah Musti and Rebecca Edwards, her loving son-in-law Richard Henderson and her three loving grandchildren, Kandice Klepper, Vinnie Musti and Chance Micucci.

Lorraine also leaves behind her longtime companion Kevin Bergin. Our mother was loved by all and will be deeply missed. She was a lover of life, a friend, and all around fantastic person, her love of life and energy was contagious to all that knew her.

Mom wanted her life celebrated not mourned she loved life! In honor of her life we will be holding a "Celebration of Life" from 12 noon to 4 pm Sat., Oct. 5, 2019 at York Friends Meeting House, 135 W.Philadelphia St., York, PA 17401.

If you would like to make any donations or contributions please make them to The or Hospice on behalf of Lorraine Edwards.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.