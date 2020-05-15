Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Herrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine M. Herrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine M. Herrick Obituary
Lorraine M. Herrick

Lancaster - Lorraine M. (Lehman) Herrick, 95, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Harry K. Herrick.

A private graveside service for Lorraine's family will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York with her pastor, The Rev. Steven A. Schmuck officiating. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Herrick is survived by three sons, three daughters; 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, grandson; brother and sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.

Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -