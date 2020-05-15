|
Lorraine M. Herrick
Lancaster - Lorraine M. (Lehman) Herrick, 95, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Conestoga View Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Harry K. Herrick.
A private graveside service for Lorraine's family will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Rd., York with her pastor, The Rev. Steven A. Schmuck officiating. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Herrick is survived by three sons, three daughters; 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, grandson; brother and sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 15 to May 17, 2020