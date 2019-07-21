|
|
Lorraine M. Leakway
YORK HAVEN - Lorraine M. (Grogg) Leakway, 91, of York Haven, passed away at 11:29 AM, Friday, July 19, 2019, at her home. She was the wife of the late Murray N. "Bud" Leakway who died on January 24, 2005.
Mrs. Leakway was born May 26, 1928, in York and was the daughter of the late Allen and Alverta (Zortman) Grogg.
She graduated in 1947, from William Penn High School in York. She was employed as a secretary during her working career in the York area. She was a member of the Northeastern Senior Center in Mount Wolf, and Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in York Haven where she also taught Sunday School.
Mrs. Leakway is survived by her two sons, Todd Leakway and his wife, Helen of York Haven, Sid Leakway of York Haven; 4 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will begin at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 22, 2019, at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York. Please meet at the entrance of the cemetery no later than 10:20 AM. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Philip K. Nace. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, Suite 250, York, PA. 17402.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 21, 2019