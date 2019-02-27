|
Lorraine M. Lefever
Dover - Lorraine M. Lefever, 90, entered into rest at 7:28 a.m. on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of Leroy E. Lefever. The couple celebrated 57 years of marriage on March 10, 2018.
Born April 16, 1928 in York, she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Mildred (Clayman) Smith.
Lorraine had over 30 years of service for Bill Mack's Ice Cream in Dover and owned and operated Lori Lee Crafts.
She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star; Order of the Amaranth; and Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem. She enjoyed sewing, woodworking, crafts and attending weekend craft shows.
In addition to her husband, Lorraine is survived by a son, Edward Lefever of Dover; three daughters, Sharon Fry of Pleasureville, Millie Osterling of Camp Hill and Cindy Moore of Johnstown; a step-son, Donnie Lefever of FL; five grandchildren, Tammy, Todd, Gene, Terry and Tina; several great grandchildren; a brother, Herbert Smith of Dover; and a sister, Sarah Nicholas of York. She was preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Rudacille and a brother, Bernard Smith.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Lorraine's funeral at 10 a.m. and the viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Emig Funeral Home, 47 N. Queen St., Dover. Burial will follow in Salem Union Cemetery in Dover. Officiating will be Chaplain Larry Roscoe of Colonial Manor Nursing Home.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019