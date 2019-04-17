|
|
Lorraine Rae Spahr Nickey
- - Lorraine Rae Spahr Nickey, died April 16, 2019 at Parkhouse Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born August 31, 1929, the daughter of George Spahr, Sr. and Grace (Cousler) Spahr. She is survived by her daughters, Gail, wife of Skip Hein of Limerick, and Carolyn, wife of Dr. Steven Ross of Cherry Hill and Brant Beach, NJ, four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, four step great-grandchildren, and one step great-great-grandchild.
She is also survived by her brothers, Wayne (Pauline) Spahr, and Barry (Karen) Spahr.
She was predeceased by her brother, George Spahr, Jr. and her sister, Luella Gurtizen.
Lorraine was also predeceased by her first husband, Philip H. Gross, Jr., father of Gail and Carolyn, grandfather of four, great-grandfather of four, step great-grandfather of four, and step great-great-grandfather of one.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Parkhouse and Crossroads Hospice for their kindness in caring for Lorraine during her stay there.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lorraine's name to a .
Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, Trappe, PA 610-489-7900.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019