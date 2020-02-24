Services
Lorraine T. Williams Obituary
York Township - Lorraine T. (Runsky) Williams, 79, of York Township, passed away at her residence on Friday, February 7. She was the beloved wife of the late Lance R. Williams. The couple was married for 54 years until his passing in 2016.

Mrs. Williams was born in Avoca, PA on April 19, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Edmund and Helen (Grella) Runsky.

Lorraine is survived by her three children: Lance R. Williams, Jr. and his wife Elena H. Sharnoff, of Albuquerque, NM; Edmund S. Williams and his wife Christina, of York; and Jennifer L. Muller and her husband Kurt, of Fort Collins, CO; and by her grandchildren: Maggie, Edmund, Henry and Ava Williams, and Samantha and Corinne Muller. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Leschingski and Jean McMahon.

A Celebration of Life Service was held privately by the family. The Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home, Inc., Dallastown assisted the family with the services.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
