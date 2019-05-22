Services
Major H. Winfield Funeral Home Corp.
704 N Front St
Steelton, PA 17113
(717) 939-3342
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Small Memorial A. M. E. Zion Church
401 S. Queen St
York, PA
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Small Memorial A. M. E. Zion Church
401 S. Queen St.
York, PA
Viewing
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Small Memorial A. M. E. Zion Church
401 S. Queen St.
York, PA
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Small Memorial A. M. E. Zion Church
401 S. Queen St.
York, PA
Lorrayne Gibson Grimes Obituary
Lorrayne Gibson Grimes

York - Lorrayne Gibson Grimes, 97, formerly of Harrisburg transitioned into eternal life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in North Carolina.

She was born in Harrisburg, daughter of the late Reverend Henry E., Sr. and Mary Johnsie (Payton) Corbin, Co-Owner of Golden Personal Care of York; owned & operated Lor-Von Beauty and retired from York County Children & Youth, a member of Small Memorial A. M. E. Zion Church, where she served as a Deaconess, Church Mother and with the Greeter Ministry, former Grand Worthy Matron of OES PHA, member of Daughter of Isis, Himyar Court #97 and Golden Circle Hbg #50, a member of York County Chamber of Commerce, The Princess Center and ABWA Yorktowne Chapter.

Lorrayne was the widow of Voni B. Grimes and in addition to him and her parents, she was preceded in death by three of children, Edgar "Pete" Gibson, Beverly Devan and Naomi Davis and she leaves to celebrate her life, her daughters, Johnsie Silas of Harrisburg and Toni Gibson-Thompson of Concord, NC; her 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grands; 4 great- great grands and a host of other relatives and friends.

The Celebration of her Life will begin on Thursday, May 23rd at Small Memorial A. M. E. Zion Church, 401 S. Queen St. in York with a viewing from 6:00-8:00 PM and OES Services at 7:00 PM. Funeral Services on Friday, May 24 at 11:00 AM at the Church with Viewing 10:00-11:00 AM and burial in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements entrusted to the Ministry of Comfort of Major H. Winfield Funeral Home, Steelton, www.majorhwinfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 22, 2019
