Lottie V. Goodman



Lottie V. Goodman was born on September 17, 1923 to Ross and Annie (Kropp) Vasey, the youngest of five siblings. She passed peacefully at home, in Mount Wolf, PA, with her husband by her side on June 4, 2020. Lottie was preceded in death by her brothers and sister: Charles "Chick", Ross, Harry and Esther.



Lottie met the love of her life, Joseph W. Goodman, in the Audubon one room schoolhouse, during the first grade. They have been going steady since, were married on November 21, 1942, and have been faithful partners in life for 77 years.



Lottie was survived by her husband Joseph Goodman, brother-in-law Dick Goodman, and two daughters Sharon and son-in-law Bruce Meyer and Dianne Degnan. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law John Degnan. She was survived by her seven grandchildren and their spouses: Mindy and Liam Tomes, Laura and Eric Baer, Bonnie and Ross Evenhouse, Katie and Ivan Perez Meyer, Rachael and Shawn Nissley, Allison and David Barshinger, and Alex Degnan. As well as, nineteen great grandchildren. Nanny and Poppy both took great pride and found joy in knowing their great grandchildren. Lottie was dedicated to sending cards for every birthday and holiday, as well as writing letters and sending pictures to her family.



Joseph and Lottie worked as a team to operate their own floral business, Gray's Florist in Eagleville, PA. Lottie was an avid reader. Lottie and Joe enjoyed traveling the US to visit loved ones and played lots of cards. They are members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Oaks, PA where Lottie was a part of the Women's Fellowship Club and the church's Breakfast Club along with her husband. A private graveside service will be held at their church on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.









