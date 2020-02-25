Resources
Louis Bernstein Obituary
Louis Bernstein died at 2:13 am on January 7, 2020. He was born in York, PA on February 17, 1925. He was the son of Morris and Mary Bernstein. He was in the Navy during WWII from 1941 - 1946. He was the owner of the Lincoln Highway Restaurant from 1951 1972. He retired from the York City Maintenance Department. He was predeceased in marriage by his wife Sue Bernstein. He has six sons and three daughters. He loved to dance and make people smile. Internment at Fort Indiantown Gap to be held at 11:00am on 4/17/20.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020
