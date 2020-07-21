1/1
Louis C. Mazzarella
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis C. Mazzarella

Windsor Twp. - Louis C. Mazzarella, age 84, of Windsor Township, Red Lion, died at 4:17 PM Monday, July 20, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Ellen L. (Timmermann) Mazzarella.

Born December 24, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Nunzio and Italia (Franzé) Mazzarella. He was a US Army Veteran and had worked as an automotive and marine salesman. After retirement he worked as a property manager at Pennsylvania State Management. Mr. Mazzarella was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Dallastown; Izaak Walton League of America, York Chapter #67; and York County Scooter Club. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and also enjoyed kayaking, target shooting, and hunting.

In addition to his wife of 33 years, Mr. Mazzarella is survived by a son, Louis Mazzarella, of Boca Raton, Florida; a daughter, Gail Bonani, of Pompano Beach, Florida; a step-daughter, Linda Cacciatore, of Hinsdale, Illinois; a step-son, Marc Cook, and his wife Lisa, of Oswego, Illinois; five grandchildren, Emily, Macklin, Charles, Harrison, and Nicholas; four step grandchildren, Christopher, Sophia, Marc, and Andrew; and a sister, Barbara Mazzarella, of Brooklyn, New York.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 12:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 251 East Main Street, Dallastown, with his Pastor, The Rev. Mark Weiss, officiating. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, and 11-12:00 PM Friday, at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

KuhnerEquities.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
July 21, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Deb Humeniak
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved