Louis C. Mazzarella
Windsor Twp. - Louis C. Mazzarella, age 84, of Windsor Township, Red Lion, died at 4:17 PM Monday, July 20, 2020 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Ellen L. (Timmermann) Mazzarella.
Born December 24, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Nunzio and Italia (Franzé) Mazzarella. He was a US Army Veteran and had worked as an automotive and marine salesman. After retirement he worked as a property manager at Pennsylvania State Management. Mr. Mazzarella was a member of Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Dallastown; Izaak Walton League of America, York Chapter #67; and York County Scooter Club. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and also enjoyed kayaking, target shooting, and hunting.
In addition to his wife of 33 years, Mr. Mazzarella is survived by a son, Louis Mazzarella, of Boca Raton, Florida; a daughter, Gail Bonani, of Pompano Beach, Florida; a step-daughter, Linda Cacciatore, of Hinsdale, Illinois; a step-son, Marc Cook, and his wife Lisa, of Oswego, Illinois; five grandchildren, Emily, Macklin, Charles, Harrison, and Nicholas; four step grandchildren, Christopher, Sophia, Marc, and Andrew; and a sister, Barbara Mazzarella, of Brooklyn, New York.
A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 12:00 PM Friday, July 24, 2020 at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 251 East Main Street, Dallastown, with his Pastor, The Rev. Mark Weiss, officiating. Viewings will be 5-7:00 PM Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, and 11-12:00 PM Friday, at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens with military honors presented by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, or to the National Rifle Association of America, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030. KuhnerEquities.com