Louis M. "Butch" Grafton Ii
Louis M. "Butch" Grafton, II

Delta, PA - Louis M. "Butch" Grafton, II, age 73 years of Delta, PA died at his home at 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was the husband of Sandra L. (Thompson) Grafton. They were married on November 27, 1965.

Butch was born in York, PA on October 29, 1947, a son of the late Louis M. and Doris Marie (Cooper) Grafton. His career included employment at the former Snyder's Canning House in Airville, Fawn Grove Sewing, Triumph Motorcycles in Timonium, MD, Score King Bowling Flooring, and Wagner's Wood Floors. He finished his career owning and operating Grafton Hardwood Floors. An avid outdoorsman, Butch enjoyed hunting, fishing, and crabbing, among other activities including coaching his son's little league team.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by

Three children:

Kelly M. Powers and her husband, Krieg of Airville, PA

Louis M. Grafton, III and his wife, Candie of Delta, PA

Ralph D. Grafton and his wife, Debbie of Delta, PA

One brother

Gary Grafton of Fawn Grove, PA

Two sisters

Judy Rohrbaugh of Red Lion, PA

Barbara Roberts of Spring Grove, PA

Also six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter; Robin Lynn Grafton, his brother, Jerry Grafton, and his sister, Betty McClure.

No services are currently scheduled.

To send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915




Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harkins Funeral Home Inc
600 Main Street
Delta, PA 17314
717-456-5915
