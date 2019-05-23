Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis R. Russell


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis R. Russell Obituary
Louis R. Russell

York - Louis Roy Russell, 71, entered into rest on May 20, 2019. Louis was the husband of DeEtta (Keefer) Russel with whom he shared 47 loving years of marriage with. He was born in York on January 28, 1948, and was the son of the late Roy Louis and Helena Mae (Smith) Russell. In 1967 he graduated from Dallastown Area High School. He honorably served our country for four years in the United States Air Force. Louis also worked as a farmer and worked HVAC for Craft & Sons. In addition to his wife, DeEtta, he leaves to cherish his memory a host of beloved family members. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now