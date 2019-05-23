|
Louis R. Russell
York - Louis Roy Russell, 71, entered into rest on May 20, 2019. Louis was the husband of DeEtta (Keefer) Russel with whom he shared 47 loving years of marriage with. He was born in York on January 28, 1948, and was the son of the late Roy Louis and Helena Mae (Smith) Russell. In 1967 he graduated from Dallastown Area High School. He honorably served our country for four years in the United States Air Force. Louis also worked as a farmer and worked HVAC for Craft & Sons. In addition to his wife, DeEtta, he leaves to cherish his memory a host of beloved family members. Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 23, 2019