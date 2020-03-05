|
Louis T. Guthrie
Hanover - Louis T. Guthrie, 93, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at The Brethren Home - Brookside Memory Care Center, New Oxford, PA.
Born December 7, 1926, in Williamsport, PA, he was the son of the late Lewis L. and Clare C. Guthrie. Louis was the loving companion of Joan Belt, and the former husband to Nancy E. Guthrie.
Louis served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps during WWII in the Pacific Theater engaging in combat in Okinawa.
Louis was a graduate of St. Joseph HS in Williamsport, PA. He received his B.S. in Psychology from Penn State University and his Juris Doctorate from George Washington University Law School in 1958. Louis was a letterman and varsity boxer at Penn State. At George Washington University he served on Law Review.
Louis was a partner in the Law Firm - Guthrie, Nonemaker, Guthrie, Yingst & Hart, and worked as a lawyer from 1960-2002. Prior to his law practice he worked for the CIA in Washington, DC.
Louis was a member of many organizations including the Hanover Elks Lodge #763, the Spring Grove Lions Club, the Spring Grove American Legion, the Hanover V.F.W. Post #2506, the Hanover Country Club, and the Arcadian Club. He served on the Boards of the former Farmer's Bank & Trust, the Hanover Hospital, and was a former Penn Township Solicitor.
Louis was an avid reader and proud supporter of the Hanover Public Library, now known as the Guthrie Memorial Library. Louis had participated in various sporting events including sailing, running and golfing. He was an avid runner and engaged in many 5k and 10k races. In his earlier years he could be found most Sundays at the lake at Codorus State Park on his sailboat with the other local sailors. In his later years he was often on the golf course with his golfing friends at the Hanover Country Club, various courses around the county or at the golf courses around his Florida home. Louis was also an avid card player and enjoyed weekly card games at the Arcadian Club for many years.
Louis is survived by his children, Daniel Guthrie, Stephen Guthrie and his wife Barbara, Susan Doran and her husband Rex, and Matthew Guthrie; a grandson, Samuel Guthrie; and a sister, Mary Byrne. He was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Coates.
Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate and remember Louis will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place, Hanover, PA, with Rev. Dr. Douglas E. Johnson officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Rest Haven Cemetery. A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be held from 2:00PM-3:00PM, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Library.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Brookside Memory Care Center at the Brethren Home for the wonderful care given to Lou during his time there.
Memorial contributions may be made in Louis' memory to the Guthrie Memorial Library, 2 Library Place, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020