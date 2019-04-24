|
Louise A. Heistand
West Grove, PA - Louise A. (Bentzel) Heistand, 97, passed away Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Jenner's Pond retirement community, West Grove, PA. She was the wife of the late Robert H. Heistand.
Mrs. Heistand was born on her maternal grandparent's farm in Foustown, February 20, 1922, daughter of the late Arthur J. and Grace M. (Kohr) Bentzel.
Louise was an office manager for the former B.F. Goodrich store in York, prior to becoming a mother. She was a former member of the Shiloh United Church of Christ, York and St. John's United Church of Christ, Lewisburg. She enjoyed cooking, deer hunting, church activities, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include two children, June H. Weaver and her husband, Gary R. and Robert H. Heistand and his wife, Karen K.; four grandchildren, Evan Weaver, Heather Wallace, Priscilla Gabriel, and Christopher Heistand; three great-grandchildren, Jasper and Fiona Weaver, and Conrad Gabriel; two siblings, Donald Bentzel and his wife, Jeanie, and Vivian Hershey Brenneman and her husband, Russell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Arlene Killian.
Funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Shiloh United Church of Christ, 2251 Willow Rd., York, PA 17408. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Officiating will be her daughter-in-law, the Rev. Karen Heistand. Burial will be in Shiloh Union Cemetery, York.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, c/o Susan Heyler, 317 Linck Hill Rd., Morris, PA 16938 or to Shiloh United Church of Christ.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019