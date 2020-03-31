Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
Louise A. Patterson


1934 - 2020
Louise A. Patterson Obituary
Louise A. Patterson

Red Lion - Louise A. (Strausbaugh) Patterson, 86, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Royce E. Patterson.

Mrs. Patterson was born on March 3, 1934 in Dallastown, a daughter of the late George and Effie (Amspacker) Strausbaugh. Louise had three children; Brenda, Lora (deceased) and Ronald.

Tribute services and burial will be private. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
